Mumbai: Delhi Capitals opener David Warner reserved huge praise for his opening partner Prithvi Shaw as the duo formed one of the most destructive opening pairs in IPL 2022. More often than not, Warner and Shaw have taken their team off to a flyer and by far, have been the most entertaining pair in the tournament.Also Read - IPL 2022, DC vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, Match 34: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal Steady For Rajasthan Royals

Talking about his experience of opening the batting with Shaw, Warner said that he is absolutely loving it and attributed much of Shaw’s hitting to fast hands and incredible eyes. Also Read - Match Preview, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 Match 35: All You Need To Know | Top Five Fantasy Picks

“I am absolutely loving it (opening innings with Shaw). Look how fast his hands are and his eyes are incredible,” Warner said on Star Sports. Also Read - KKR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 35 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match DY Patil Stadium at 03:30 PM IST April 23, Saturday

Shaw has this unique ability to hit boundaries and Warner feels that helps them to set the tone from ball one.

“He’s taken my quick twos out of the equation because he keeps dealing with boundaries. It’s good that I don’t have to run too much. Well, he sets the tone for us from ball one. In this format, it is very rare to see two guys go off, so that’s something we keep at the back of our minds i.e. to keep playing positive and to the best of our abilities,” he added.

DC dictated the proceedings against Punjab Kings and won the match by nine wickets. The Capitals started the match on a strong note and bowled out Punjab for a paltry 115 in 20 overs. In response, the opening pair of Warner and Shaw got Delhi to a brisk start and completed the chase in quick time.

(With Agency Inputs)