New Delhi: Swashbuckling Australia batter David Warner's captaincy ban is on the verge of getting reversed as Cricket Australia (CA) directors contemplate rewriting the organisation's code of ethics, according to a report. There are also reports that Warner is one of the strongest contenders for captaining Australia in the white ball format.

Warner, who was handed a leadership ban following the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, reacted on the news – "At the end of the day I've just got to accept what decision is handed down," Warner told Fox Sports during the T20I in Canberra. "There is talk that I might be able to have a chat to the integrity unit. If that's possible I'm happy to sit down with them and chew the fat a little bit and see where we're at.

"If it does get overturned then we have to go from there. For me I'm a leader in this team no matter what. It doesn't matter if you've got a 'c' or a 'vc' next to your name. You've got to put your best foot forward and lead by example."

On the prospect of captaining Australia again, he added: “If it ever presented itself it would be a privilege. For me it’s about focusing on the next game and what I have to do for the team. At this point in time that’s what I have to do.”

According to the report, CA, however, is wary that any change made to the code in consultation with ethics commissioner Simon Longstaff could have implications on matters beyond Warner.

At the same time, CEO Nick Hockley stressed that players have the right to show they have changed.