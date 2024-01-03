Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • David Warner Pays Rich Tribute to Late Phil Hughes During His Farewell Test at SCG; PIC Goes VIRAL

David Warner Pays Rich Tribute to Late Phil Hughes During His Farewell Test at SCG; PIC Goes VIRAL

David Warner Pays Rich Tribute to Late Phil Hughes During His Farewell Test at SCG; PIC Goes VIRAL

Published: January 3, 2024 12:33 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

David Warner Pays Rich Tribute to Late Phil Hughes During His Farewell Test at SCG; PIC Goes VIRAL
David Warner Pays Rich Tribute to Late Phil Hughes During His Farewell Test at SCG; PIC Goes VIRAL

David Warner paid tribute to late cricketer Phil Hughes during his farewell Test match at SCG on Wednesday.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.