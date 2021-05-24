Chris Gayle is known as the ‘Universe Boss’ for a reason! The veteran cricketer does not miss out on a single opportunity to flaunt his high-end lifestyle. Just after the Indian Premier League was suspended, Gayle took the opportunity to go to the Maldives for a much-needed holiday. In the Maldives, fans got to see Gayle having fun with some water sports. Also Read - Mohammad Amir Should be in Pakistan's T20 World Cup Squad: Wasim Akram

After his brief stay in the Maldives, he headed off to Dubai where he is surely living it up. Recently, the 41-year old cricketer shared a picture on his official Instagram handle where he can be seen posing with a toy car. It was a lovely snap with an even better background. Gayle captioned the picture as, “Imma pull up baby…” Also Read - When Sachin Tendulkar Asked Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal to 'Have Fun' During a Charity Match!

Now, David Warner, who was in the Maldives as well has finally returned home. Warner reacted to Gayle’s post in a hilarious manner.

Warner commented, “Looks like my type of car.”

Meanwhile, the two could meet each other again when Australia takes on the Windies. Australia will take on the Windies for five T20 Internationals and three One Day Internationals. Both the star cricketers have been named in the preliminary squads and are expected to be part of the series.

On the other hand, the future of the IPL looks bleak at the moment. With 31 matches remaining, the BCCI is as per reports eyeing the September-October window to complete the tournament. Nothing has been confirmed on this subject as yet.