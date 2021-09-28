Dubai: Australia’s premier batsman David Warner has come up with a cryptic response after being dropped for the game against Rajasthan Royals on Monday in Dubai. While Warner’s exclusion created massive social media buzz and speculations about his future at SRH, one user commented on a post by SRH about the match against RR on Instagram.Also Read - Inzamam-ul-Haq Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty in Hospital

The comment read: "Is WARNER in the stadium… We didn't spot him?!!" Responding to the query, Warner commented: "Nope but we will win".

Just after this interaction with the fan, Warner dropped the comment that has shocked fans. "Unfortunately won't be again but keep supporting please," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad franchise registered their second win of the season as they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. Warner was dropped as he was woefully out-of-form. Earlier in the season, he stepped down as the skipper of the side following their dismal run.

Meanwhile, opener Jason Roy left an instant impact on his debut for SunRisers, while captain Kane Williamson struck a confident half-century to shape Sunrisers Hyderbad’s comfortable seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals as IPL 2021 playoffs calculations got a bit more complicated, on Monday. Opting to bat, Rajasthan scored 164 for six on the back of a well-calculated 82-run knock by skipper Sanju Samson on a sticky wicket where stroke-making was difficult. However, the score proved insufficient as Roy (60 off 42) and Williamson (51 not out) led the team to the win

SRH would like to look at the positives and start building a new-look side for the next season. It would be interesting to see if Warner gets to play in Orange again in UAE or not. He had led the SRH side to their only IPL title in 2016.