Australian opener David Warner narrated his ‘terrifying’ experience of the COVID-19 situation in India during his stay in the country to participate in the Indian Premier League 2021. Warner recalls seeing visuals of mass cremations and people lining up on the streets waiting for their turn amid the raging pandemic. Warner and fellow Australians involved in the IPL flew to the Maldives after the tournament was suspended last month and entry for travellers from India was banned at home. Also Read - India Coronavirus Update: 1.34 Lakh Cases, 2,887 Deaths in 24 Hours | Highlights

The cricketers were finally able to reunite with their families earlier this week after a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain revealed it was ‘upsetting’ to see what India was going through, and how watching the news about all that was happening outside was a highly unsettling experience. Also Read - After Pfizer, Serum Institute Seeks Indemnity Protection Against Liabilities: Sources

“I think it would really hit home when everyone saw that piece on TV about what was happening in India with the oxygen,” Warner, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, said on Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa program. Also Read - US Researchers Start Testing Mix-and-match Covid Vaccine Boosters

“You know people on the streets lining up to cremate their family numbers, we did see that a couple of times going to and from the grounds. Yeah, open fields and stuff, you know it was terrifying. It was just really upsetting.”

With the second wave of Coronavirus gripping India and resulting in a high number of fatalities, the 34-year-old Warner said it was right to suspend the cash-rich T20 league after multiple cases were reported in its bio-bubble.

“From a humanitarian point of view I think the right decision was made. It got into the bubble which was obviously going to be a challenge when we started moving, so getting on and off aircrafts, but look they did their best to try and put it on there and we know in India that everyone loves cricket.

“It was challenging, we had to get out of there ASAP,” he added.