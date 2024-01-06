Home

Sports

David Warner Receives Guard Of Honour From Pakistan Cricketers During AUS vs PAK 3rd Test – WATCH VIDEO

David Warner Receives Guard Of Honour From Pakistan Cricketers During AUS vs PAK 3rd Test – WATCH VIDEO

Australia opener David Warner finishes Test career with 63 half-centuries.

David Warner walks out as one of the best Test players Australia has ever produced. (Image: X)

Sydney: Australian opener David Warner finished on a high with a half-century in the third and the final Test, leading his team to a nine-wicket victory and a 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan. Playing his final innings Tests and the team needing 130 runs to win in Sydney, Warner led from the front after Australia Usman Khawaja early for a duck. Along with Marnus Labuschagne, Warner put on 119 runs to see Australia close to the win. The southpaw was dismissed for 57.

Trending Now

Earlier, Warner received a standing ovation from the Sydney crowd while coming out on the field to bat for one last time. He shook hands with everyone on the field and also received a Guard of Honour from the Pakistan cricketers.

You may like to read

Warner, one of the best openers Australia has ever produced, thus finished his Test career with 63 half-centuries. For the unknown, Warner has also retired from ODIs but will be available for T20Is. Warner will next be seen in Big Bash League, International League T20, Indian Premier League and ofcourse the T20 World Cup later this year in the USA and West Indies.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.