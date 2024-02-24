Home

David Warner Ruled Out Of New Zealand Tour Due To Groin Soreness

New Delhi: Australia star batter David Warner will miss the 3rd T20I against New Zealand due to groin soreness. This will be the last bilateral series for David Warner for the Australian cricket team. He has already announced his retirement from Test and ODI formats.

However, Warner will play for Delhi Capitals for the upcoming Indian Premier League. There are chances that Rishabh Pant will also make his IPL comeback this year.

According to a statement by Cricket Australia Warner will require a brief recovery period. The injury also forced him to miss the proceedings from the Australian dugout as he could not fulfill his duties as the 12th man of the side.

“Warner will require a brief recovery period which is not expected to affect his availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League leading into to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” a CA statement said.

Australia will also play a two-match Test series against New Zealand but Warner will not be the part of team as he has already retired from the longest format of the game.

However, in the T20I series Australia already won the biletral and now will go for series whitewash. On the other hand, New Zealand will look to end series on high notes as this is the year of T20 World Cup.

The third T20I will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on February 25.

