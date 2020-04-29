Opening batsman David Warner is pessimistic of Australia’s tour of Scotland and ODI world champions England later this year in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar's Battle With Shane Warne in Chennai Test is The Best I Have Seen: VVS Laxman

Australia are scheduled to play one T20I against Scotland on June 29 before squaring off against England in three T20Is and three ODIs starting July 3.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in United Kingdom with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recovering from the deadly virus after testing positive earlier this year.

“At the moment it’s highly unlikely we’re going to go over there given what’s happened in England,” Warner told cricket.com.au. “He’s (Johnson) back up on his feet now and that’s fantastic news, but there’s a lot more to this than just sport being played.”

Warner continued, “The biggest picture is making sure we’re doing all the right things we can to flatten this curve and doing what we can do to play our bit in that. We’ve done a great job so far and all Australians should be credited.”

All major cricket events have been suspended and there are doubts over the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in October which scheduled to be hosted by Australia. There are talks of cricket being played behind closed doors but Warner hopes it won’t come to that and he’s looking forward to playing in England despite the cold reception he was given during World Cup and Ashes 2019 last year.

“No doubt at all, you want crowds no matter where you go and where you play,” the 33-year-old said. “I love playing in England, it’s awesome. You’ve always got someone they always try and rev up, and fortunately for the team it’s pretty much just me, and that takes a lot of the heat off the other guys. I’m quite thick-skinned and it doesn’t really affect me at all. I just laugh it off and play along with the crowd.”