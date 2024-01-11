Home

David Warner will be making a Bollywood style helicopter entry in the upcoming Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunders match.

New Delhi: David Warner’s love for India and Indian cinema is known to the entire world. He creates a lot of Instagram reels and tik-tok on audio based on Indian movies. However, the star cricketer is set to create Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam-style Bollywood Helicopter entry for the upcoming BBL 2024 match between Sydney Thunders and Sydney Sixers.

Warner recently played his farewell Test match against Pakistan in Sydney and bid goodbye to both red-ball and ODI cricket. He is now spending some quality time with his family as it is his brother’s marriage. However, the opening batter is willing to take part in the Sydney Derby and that is why, he will be flying in a helicopter directly from his brother’s wedding to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Warner is expected to touch down on the outfield about where the “Thanks Dave” logo was painted during his farewell Test, ESPNcricinfo reported. His arrival is expected to be at 5pm, subject to weather conditions.

“He’s going to a lot of effort to come and play for us. We love having him here. Last year he was awesome for us, maybe didn’t score as many runs as he would have liked but around the group and passing on knowledge was awesome to have him around. He’s one of the better team men. All the fans get to enjoy him playing cricket,” Thunder quick Gurinder Sandhu said.

Warner is scheduled to make three appearances for Thunder this season after his Test retirement, with the upcoming game against the Sixers being one of them.

