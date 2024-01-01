Home

David Warner SHOCKINGLY to Retire From ODI’s as Well as Tests

David Warner kept open the possibility of playing the 2025 Champions Trophy - form and fitness permitting.

Sydney: David Warner is easily one of the best openers of the generation and hence it was a surprise when he first announced his retirement from Tests after the Pakistan series and then days later – he confirmed that he would also quit the ODI format. The 37-year-old, who recently won a second 50-over World Cup, has, however, kept open the possibility of playing the 2025 Champions Trophy – form and fitness permitting.

“I’m definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well,” Warner at the SCG on Monday (January 1). “That was something that I had said through the World Cup, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that’s a massive achievement.

“So I’ll make that decision today, to retire from those forms, which does allow me to go and play some other leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit. I know there’s a Champions Trophy coming up. If I’m playing decent cricket in two years’ time and I’m around and they need someone, I’m going to be available.”

“It was a decision that I was very, very comfortable with,” he said. “To win in India, from where we were, was absolutely amazing,” he added.

“When we lost two games in a row in India, the bond just got stronger with each other and it’s not by fluke or by chance that we were able to get to where we were. The heroics of Maxi [Glenn Maxwell], the captaincy and the skills and execution of the way that we played against India was phenomenal, and not to dismiss the Kolkata semi-final as well.”

