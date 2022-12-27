David Warner Smashes Test Century After 1089 Days; Emulates Ricky Ponting, Equals Sachin Tendulkar’s World Record

New Delhi: David Warner who was going through a rough patch in test cricket and struggling to make runs as he scored just four fifties in 27 innings since his last Test hundred back in January 2020.

The Australia star batter was facing a lot of criticism regarding his form in test cricket. But Warner bounced back in style and couldn’t have found a more fitting scene to answer his critics as he scored a century in his 100th Test appearance for Australia, in the second Test against South Africa in Melbourne.

And to get to the long-eluded mark in his 100th Test appearance makes it even more special as Warner became only the second Aussie cricketer to achieve this rare feat. Ponting was the only other. Overall, he became the 10th batter to do so.

En route to the knock, Warner also reached the milestone of 8000 Test runs, becoming the eighth Australian batter to the feat. Overall, this was his 25th Test ton, which is the fifth highest among openers in the format, after Sunil Gavaskar (33), Alastair Cook (31), Matthew Hayden (30) and Graeme Smith (27). This was also his 45th century across formats, which is the second-most among active players after Virat Kohli (72), and the joint-most as openers in world cricket, putting his name alongside the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.