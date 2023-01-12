Home

Sports

David Warner, Star Australian Batter, Hints At 2024 T20 World Cup To Be His Last International Assignment

David Warner, Star Australian Batter, Hints At 2024 T20 World Cup To Be His Last International Assignment

David Warner played a crucial role in Australia's 2021 T20 World Cup-winning campaign. He was adjudged the Player of the Series in the tournament.

David Warner has been a stalwart in Australian cricket. (Image: Twitter)

Sydney: Star Australian opener has hinted that 2024 will be his last in international cricket and stated wnning the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies would be an icing on the cake.

“(This will) most likely be my last year of my international career. I’ve got my sights set on the 2024 (T20) World Cup as well, so finishing in the Americas (North America and Caribbean islands), that’d be nice to top it off with a win over there, pending selection,” Warner was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Warner, who is currently playing for Sydney Thunders in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), ws the backbone of Australia’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign in 2021 in UAE. He was adjudged the Player of the Series for his 289 runs in the tournament.

“I’ve signed (with the Thunder) for this year and next year, and it’s my time to contribute and give back. I’ve got that time to do that now … (this will) most likely be my last year of my international career,” added Warner.

Meanwhile, Warner is looking for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India next month if he is included in the touring party. “The extra motivation for me is winning in India and completely winning a series in England. “I’ve been told by the coach and the selectors they would like me to be there,” he added.