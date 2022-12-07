David Warner Takes Dig At Legal Counsel, Withdraws Appeal Against Captaincy Ban

David Warner was handed lifetime captaincy ban in 2018 following the sandpaper scandal in Cape Town that rocked world cricket.

David Warner shared a long message on social media regarding his decision. (Image: Twitter/ICC)

New Delhi: Former Australia skipper David Warner has withdrawn his application to challenge his lifetime leadership ban from Cricket Australia. Warner was handed a lifetime captaincy ban after his involvement in 2018 Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

Warner took a dig at the legal counsel assisting the independent panel who allegedly made ‘offensive comments’ during a hearing last week and stated that his family is more important to him. “My family is more important to me than cricket,” Warner said in a statement on social media.

“Over the course of the past nearly five years since the events that occurred during the Third Test in Cape Town, even with all the humiliation and attacks that they have had to endure, I have enjoyed the unwavering support and love of my wife Candice and my three daughters, Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose. They are my world.”

“Since that Test and even though my ban from leadership roles may never be lifted, I have taken it upon myself to reform, to rehabilitate and to transform my approach to the game. I have served and been subject to a crushing, unprecedented, penalty that has horribly impacted me and my family for the past nearly five years — without the prospect of any relief until now.

“I held the hope and was encouraged that I would be given a proper opportunity to demonstrate to the review panel that I have demonstrated? my deep regret and remorse, and that my rehabilitation and transformation are profound.

“I hoped I would be given the opportunity, under the established practice and procedure of the code of conduct that is reflected in the amendments, to demonstrate that I have satisfied the necessary requirements for a modification to my ban and that I might be permitted to see out the balance of my career without the yoke hanging around my neck and further anguish for my family.?

Cricket Australia, last month, changed its code on conduct that allowed Warner to challenge his captaincy ban.

“Despite my opposition and that of Cricket Australia, on Tuesday last week Counsel Assisting the Review Panel and the Review Panel took it upon themselves to concoct an irregular procedure (overturning presumptions and previous practice) for the determination of my application and establish a novel approach that would negatively impact the health and welfare of my family and the interests of the Australian cricket team,” the statement added.

“In his submissions, Counsel Assisting made offensive and unhelpful comments about me that had absolutely no substantive purpose under the Code of Conduct. Regrettably, the Review Panel acted contrary to the submissions of Cricket Australia and my lawyer and appeared to adopt virtually entirely the position of Counsel Assisting.

“In effect, Counsel Assisting, and, it appears, to some extent the Review Panel, want to conduct a public trial of me and what occurred during the Third Test at Newlands. They want to conduct a public spectacle to, in the Panel’s words, have a “cleansing”. I am not prepared for my family to be the washing machine for cricket’s dirty laundry. My family is more important to me than cricket.“