Following the loss against Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner took full responsibility for it. Warner who hit an uncharacteristic 57 off 55 balls felt his batting was slow and that could have made the difference. He also said that it got frustrating in the middle as he was hitting the ball to the fielders and was unable to pick gaps.

"I take full responsibility for the way I batted, it was really slow, found a lot of fielders and I got frustrated," he said while going on to hail Manish Pandey for his 61 off 46 balls. Warner felt it was his knock that ensured SRH do not get a par total.

"The way Manish batted was exceptional. Kane got us to a respectable total, but I take full responsibility as it was a total below par. I probably hit 15 good shots to the fielders, I couldn't do much about it. They are the ones that make or break your innings. It gets frustrating as a batsman when you find the fielders," he added.

Hailing SRH cricketers as a bunch of fighters, Warner reckoned the side needs to be positive as there is a long way to go still.

“From a batting perspective we need to find the gaps and need to be positive. We are a bunch of fighters. The guys will be hurt by this, but they’ll be up and about,” he further added.

With the seven-wicket win, CSK once again goes top of the table. They have been phenomenal this season and would like to continue the run. The MS Dhoni-led side looks good to make the playoffs this year, while the Hyderabad side may find it difficult to do so.