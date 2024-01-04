Home

David Warner to Feature in Next India-Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Here’s The TRUTH!

New Delhi: Australia opener David Warner who is playing his last Test match against Pakistan will feature in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 which will be played in Australia between November 2024 and January 2025.

Warner will be the commentator for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023-24. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will be played over five Tests for the first time since 1992 in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

