Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • David Warner to Lead Delhi Capitals In Place Of Rishabh Pant In IPL 2023

David Warner to Lead Delhi Capitals In Place Of Rishabh Pant In IPL 2023

David Warner will be leading the Delhi Capitals side in the upcoming IPL 2023 in place of the injured Rishabh Pant, who suffered a horrific car accident back in December 2022. 

Published: March 15, 2023 10:43 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Indian premier league, Indian premier league news, Indian premier league updates, Indian premier league full schedule, Indian premier league 2023, Indian premier league full squad, Indian premier league auction, Indian premier league announcement, Indian premier league venue, Ipl 2023, Ipl 2023 news, Ipl 2023 updates, Ipl 2023 teams, delhi capitals in Ipl 2023, delhi capitals full squad, delhi capitals updates, delhi capitals news,delhi capitals announcement, delhi capitals captain, david warner capatin of delhi capitals, is rishabh pant not capitals of dselhi capitals, why is rishabh pant not captain of delhi capitals, who is replacing rishabh pant as delhi captials captain, who is new captain of delhi capitals, axar patel new deputy captain of delhi capitals, vice captain of delhi capitals , axar patel new vice captain of delhi capitals, axar patel to lead delhi capitals, IPL 2023: David Warner Set to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 
David Warner to Lead Delhi Capitals In Place Of Rishabh Pant In IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: David Warner will be leading the Delhi Capitals side in the upcoming IPL 2023 in place of the injured Rishabh Pant, who suffered a horrific car accident back in December 2022.

Also Read:

As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, the management and Ricky Ponting has come into terms that the Australia star batter is the best man to lead the side in Pant’s absence.

You may like to read

Follow for more…..

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 15, 2023 10:43 PM IST

More Stories