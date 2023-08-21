Home

David Warner trolls Barmy Army after England’s loss in FIFA Women’s World Cup final

England lost to Spain in the FIFA Women's World Cup final and this prompted David Warner’s jibe.

David Warner takes a jibe at FIFA Women’s World Cup. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Australian opener David Warner took a jibe at English fan group Barmy Army for the second time in a week after England went down to Spain in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final on Sunday. Ahead of the final, the Barmy Army had directed a tweet towards Warner, and asked about his perspective on the match. They said that since Warner was very much in the thick of things leading up to England’s semi-final clash against Australia on August 16, a game in which the Aussies were defeated by a 3-1 margin.

Now, Warner has responded saying: “Sorry @TheBarmyArmy I didn’t see this post what was the score?”

Sorry @TheBarmyArmy I didn’t see this post 😂 what was the score? https://t.co/USBCBXgGeK — David Warner (@davidwarner31) August 21, 2023



Before the semi-final clash, David Warner had advised the Australian football players to be vigilant if their English counterparts requested a change of the match ball. This playful reference had its roots in the fifth Ashes 2023 Test’s concluding day when England requested a ball change in the 37th over. The new ball changed the complexion of the match as it swung around rather substantially. Several players and pundits attributed it to its shinier surface and more prominent seam.

As a result of this change, Australia’s batting wilted away as they collapsed from 137/0. They lost the fixture, culminating in a 2-2 draw in the five-match Ashes series.

Leading up to the Ashes, David Warner had already announced that he was looking to retire after Australia’s Test series against Pakistan in January 2024. However, Warner was not able to kickstart despite getting off to good starts in the Ashes and he averaged 28.50 in the series. This has raised question marks on his possible position for the upcoming season.

Although Warner’s future is rather uncertain in Test cricket, he remains one of the key players for Australia in limited overs cricket. He will be a key figure for the side in the upcoming ICC World Cup slated to be held in India later this year.

