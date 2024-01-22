Home

Sports

David Warner Turns ‘Ram Bhakt’, Wishes Everyone On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony | Check VIRAL Post

David Warner Turns ‘Ram Bhakt’, Wishes Everyone On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony | Check VIRAL Post

New Delhi: Australia star batter David Warner who is known for his love for India has shared a photo for all the Indian fans on the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony on Monday. Warn

David Warner Turns 'Ram Bhakt', Wishes Everyone On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony | Check VIRAL Post

New Delhi: Australia star batter David Warner who is known for his love for India has shared a photo for all the Indian fans on the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony on Monday. Warner was recently played his farewell Test against Pakistan.

Trending Now

Warner recently retired from Tests and ODIs for Australia he finished his Test career with 8786 runs at an average of 44.59, including 26 Test hundreds and 37 fifties, and won the ICC World Test Championship 2023 title.

You may like to read

He took his Instagram to share the photo of Lord Ram saying that ‘Jai Shree Ram India’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

The left-handed batter also made 6932 runs at an average of 45.3, with 22 ODI hundreds and 33 fifties, including winning the Men’s ODI World Cup titles in 2015 and 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.