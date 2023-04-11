Home

David Warner Turns Right-Handed For Free-Hit During IPL 2023 Match Between DC-MI; Watch VIRAL Video

IPL 2023: Warner turned right-hander to play a free hit. While it did not yield a boundary, it surely stunned many.

Delhi: In what would come as surprising, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner did the unthinkable during the match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Warner turned right-hander to play a free hit. While it did not yield a boundary, it surely stunned many. The incident took place in the eighth over of the match, when Hrithik Shokeen overstepped off the third ball. The free hit which Warner took was short and all the Australian could play was a mistimed heave.

Here is the clip of what exactly happened. It is already going viral on social space.

“Never seen before “ For the first time in history David Warner batted in Right hand. #MIvsDCpic.twitter.com/doJwuCIihr — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) April 11, 2023

“For me it is about finding rhythm and as a whole group we gotta work harder and get sharper. We got a forced change, Khaleel Ahmed is injured and we got Yash Dhull in place of him. Also Rilee Rossouw makes way for Mustafizur Rahman. All the boys are up and about, we gotta adapt to the situations and pumped to be playing in front of the home crowd,” Warner after calling wrong at the toss.

DC vs MI Playing 11 Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

