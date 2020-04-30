Australian opener David Warner is maximising his time staying indoors during the coronavirus lockdown with his family. On Thursday, Warner posted a clip where he is joined by his wife Candice and the couple is grooving to a hit Telugu number. Also Read - Coronavirus: With 1718 Cases in 24 Hours, India’s Total Tally Rises to 33050, Says Health Ministry

The couple grooved to 'Butta Bomma', which is a song from actor Allu Arjun's latest film, Vaikuntapurramloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

The clip starts with Warner in his SunRisers Hyderabad jersey and his wife virtually kayaking beside him. Then they switch characters and Warner is donning his wife's swimsuit and she, on the other hand, is in full Australian ODI kit.

“It’s tiktok time buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol Candice Warner,” the Australian opener captioned the video on Instagram.

There is no denying that the couple does a commendable job.

A couple of weeks back, Warner made his TikTok debut upon his daughter’s request. Since making his debut, he has posted a number of videos that are being appreciated by his fans.

Warner, who was supposed to play the cash-rich Indian Premier League, may have to wait as the T20 tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.