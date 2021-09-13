Dubai: In a setback for SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of the second leg of the Indian Premier League, English star Jonny Bairstow has opted out of the T20 tournament and that could make way for David Warner. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons now that Bairstow will not feature for SRH, Warner slots in at the top.Also Read - IPL 2021: Really Excited to Get Back Here, Says Trent Boult

"It will now be certain that David Warner will play because a time had come when you were not going with him. Kane Williamson, the captain, and along with him Jonny Bairstow. Jason Holder, Rashid Khan – they had plenty of options to play with. So, that makes their job a little easier and not difficult at all," he said on his YouTube channel.

He also feels Sherfane Rutherford is a good replacement for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The West Indies cricketer was picked as Bairstow's replacement after the English star announced his decision.

The explosive Caribbean is now a #Riser! 🧡 Sherfane Rutherford will replace Jonny Bairstow in our squad for the second phase of #IPL2021 #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/ypqqAl1Zyk — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 11, 2021

“They have announced Bairstow’s replacement, Sherfane Rutherford. I think he is a good pick, you need a batsman in the middle order who can bowl a little. That’s the kind of player that Sunrisers Hyderabad wanted,” Chopra added.

SRH is currently languishing at the bottom of the table with two wins from seven games. They would need to turn things around with a string of wins to get their campaign back on track.