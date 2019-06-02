ICC World Cup 2019: David Warner’s uncharacteristic 89* off 114 balls starred as Australia swat aside Afghanistan by seven wickets in their ICC World Cup 2019 tournament opener. Chasing a low total of 208, Warner and Finch’s 66 off 49 balls got Australia off to a brilliant start as they stitched a 96-run-stand to put Australia in the box seat. Finally, it was perfect as Australia won the match convincingly.

Not only will this give Australia confidence going into the tournament, but it will boost Warner which is important as he will shoulder a lot of responsibility being their premier batsman.

Steve Smith scored 18 and fell against the run of play, he would be disappointed but delighted with the win.

Maxwell smashes a boundary first ball and Australia begin their World Cup defence with a 7-wicket win over Afghanistan! Warner finishes unbeaten on 89: https://t.co/CVQp2E9oDF #CWC19 #AFGvAUS pic.twitter.com/CxomZQ8Kbs — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 1, 2019

Afghanistan rode on Najibullah Zadran’s half-century and Rahmat Shah’s 43 to set a 208-run target for defending champions Australia in their World Cup opener as Pat Cummins (3/40) and Adam Zampa (3/60) rattled the Afghan batting line-up at the County Ground here on Saturday.

The war-torn nation got off to a worst possible start after opting to bat first, losing openers Mohammad Shahzad (0) and Hazratullah Zazai (0) with just five runs on the board before Shah came to his side’s rescue. Shan stablised the innings with a valiant 51-run partnership with Hashmatullah Shahidi (18 off 34), taking Afghanistan past the 50-run mark.

“Great win and we hope to keep the ball rolling. I think there were some nerves getting to the training and then coming out today. Got relaxed once Finchy started to get going. The way I started out today, I had to take time to move my feet and get my head into position, considering that I had only played T20 cricket over the last one year,” said Man of the Match Warner.