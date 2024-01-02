Top Recommended Stories

  David Warner's Baggy Green Cap Stolen Ahead of His Farewell Test in Sydney – REPORT

David Warner’s Baggy Green Cap Stolen Ahead of His Farewell Test in Sydney – REPORT

Aus vs Pak: David Warner, who is set to feature in his farewell Test at Sydney on Wednesday, has his baggy green cap stolen.

Updated: January 2, 2024 8:24 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

David Warner Baggy Green STOLEN (Image: X)

Sydney: In what could be called as a bizarre event, veteran Australian opener David Warner, who is set to feature in his farewell Test at Sydney on Wednesday, has his baggy green cap stolen on the eve of the game. As per reports, the iconic and precious cap that every Australian aspiring cricketer wants, has been stolen. His backpack, which contained his baggy green, was taken from his luggage on the eve of the Sydney Test. Warner has released a video message plea to the culprit.

