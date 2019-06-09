ICC World Cup 2019: Chasing a mammoth 353 to win, Australian opener David Warner nearly found himself in trouble in the first over of the match. He was lucky as the zing bails did not come off after he chopped down a ball. He would feel very lucky about and Australia would like him to make the most of it. It was short of a length delivery, climbing onto the batsman, Warner hopped across on the defensive push, gets an inside edge and the ball rolled back onto the leg-stump. After he realised that he survived, he came up with a cheeky smile that cannot be missed. After the incident, Dhoni went and had a look at the bails.

Here is the video of the episode:

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan continued his love affair with ICC tournaments, as he cracked a hundred to lead India’s superlative batting show and help the team post a mammoth 352/5 in 50 overs against Australia in a marquee World Cup clash at the Kennington Oval here on Sunday.

Today is the 5th instance of ball hitting the stumps and bails not falling. 5th instance, WITHIN this World Cup. Whats going on?? 🤔🤔 In my entire life i have not seen 5 instances like this, let alone in the space of 10 days or a tournament!!#AUSvIND #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 9, 2019

Dhawan took 109 balls to score 117 with the help of 16 fours while skipper Virat Kohli smashed 82 off 77 balls, his innings laced with four fours and two sixes. Opener Rohit Sharma too scored a fluent 57 off 70 balls with the help of yhree fours and one six.

Dhawan and Sharma were involved in a 127-run opening stand before Kohli shared a crucial 93-run partnership with Dhawan.

Promoted up the order at No. 4, all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed a 27-ball 48 (4×4, 6×3) as India took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, unfluttered by the “gloves” controversy, also joined the party with a breezy 14-ball 27, hitting three fours and a huge six off Mitchell Starc (1/74).