After the ball-tampering scandal, Australian top-order batsman David Warner has made a brilliant comeback to international cricket, not just with the bat but also with his off-the-field activities. On Tuesday, a video featuring Warner started doing the rounds where the left-handed batsman can be seen making the day of a fan. The fan was in the stands shooting the video of Warner batting in the middle. Suddenly, Warner approaches the fan and hands him his bat, helmet and gloves.

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts posted the heartwarming video on his official Twitter handle and it is winning the internet. He captioned the video as “A cricket fan took this short video of @davidwarner31 inspiring the next generation at the SCG the other day. Dave also gave his helmet and gloves to children during the test match. They will remember these gestures forever. Well done Dave.”

Here is the much-talked-about video:

A cricket fan took this short video of @davidwarner31 inspiring the next generation at the SCG the other day. Dave also gave his helmet and gloves to children during the test match. They will remember these gestures forever. Well done Dave. @CricketAus #GivingBack pic.twitter.com/NVSWljAtrb — Kevin Roberts (@KevRobertsCA) January 7, 2020

The whole episode takes place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Warner has been in ominous form since his return to Tests. Not long back, Warner slammed his 24th Test ton as he scored 111* versus New Zealand in the second innings of the third Test. Australia beat New Zealand by 279 runs to end a perfect home summer by winning all the five Tests they played.

They have been unbeatable this season, winning all five Tests at home — two against Pakistan and three against New Zealand. Earlier in the year, they also retained the coveted Ashes by drawing the series 2-2 in England.