ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Australia vs Sri Lanka: Australian opener David Warner once again proves he has a heart of gold. If he gave an Aussie fan his Man of the Match award after the ton and got clicked with Pakistani fans, now, he has taken his generosity level to the next level. Jaykishan Phala, a net bowler who had struck him on his head got the reward of his life from Warner. Warner hugged him and gifted him his jersey. Surely, it will be something he will cherish all his life.

Jaykishan Phala, the net bowler struck during a practice session, receives a warm embrace and signed shirt from @davidwarner31 at The Oval #CWC19 #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/P82YLFggFs — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 15, 2019

Here is how he won Twitter with his gesture:

@davidwarner31 leading by an example for #SpiritOfCricket . First he has given away his MoM award to a kid and now autographed tshirt to Phala. Well done Warner. We keep loving you #CWC19 @cricketcomau @SunRisers — Praveen Balusu (@PraveenBalusu1) June 15, 2019

That’s a really nice gesture @davidwarner31 . It didn’t occur to me it was so dangerous being in the nets till I read about this incident. Glad he’s ok. — Vivianne Rees (@vivianne_rees) June 15, 2019

Wow he’ll treasure that — Johnny (@_jim13) June 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Australia will lock horns with Sri Lanka on Saturday at the Oval. With three wins from four matches, Australia increasingly looks like strong contenders for a spot in the final four, but these are still early days and they will want to keep the foot on the pedal when they take on Sri Lanka at the Oval to build on that early advantage.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, is placed fifth on the points table with one victory and a couple of washouts. In their two completed games, they’ve not looked a very challenging side.