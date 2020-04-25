In a bid to entertain fans amid the coronavirus lockdown, Australian opener David Warner did an impromptu gig, featuring his wife and kids. Warner took to his Instagram page on Saturday and shared the TikTok video, which is hilarious. In the clip, Warner is wearing the Australian limited-overs jersey and is dancing. The Warners are grooving to the trending ‘Laxed’ (Siren Beat). Also Read - Covid-19 Situation Under Control; No Need to Use Rapid Test Kits Now, Group of Ministers Decides

The video is already being loved by fellow cricketers like Johny Bairstow and Dwayne Bravo. While Bairstow suggested Warner to celebrate his milestones in this fashion, Bravo called him a ‘rockstar’. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan is Back With Her Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan With Hilarious 'Knock Knock' Jokes | Watch

Warner, who was supposed to play for SunRisers Hyderabad in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) may have to wait as the T20 tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill.

From the Olympics to Wimbledon, most of the global sporting events have been canceled or postponed. The crisis situation also leaves the future of the T20 World Cup that is slated to take place later in the year in Australia in doubt.

Most of the cricketers are taking to social media platforms to keep their spirits high. They are either interacting with fans and answering their questions via Q&A sessions or chatting with fellow cricketers via Instagram Lives.