‘David Warner’s Retirement Tour’ – Fans React After Australian Departs Cheaply Off Mohammed Shami

In nine Test matches in India, Australian David Warner has scored 389 runs with a best of 71 not out.

Timbers fly in the air after David Warner was clean bowled by Mohammed Shami. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: David Warner poor run in Test cricket in India continued after the Australian opener was undone by a Mohammed Shami delivery in the third over on Day 1 of the first Test in Nagpur. The southpaw missed the line and length of the ball to see his off-stump flying.

Warner’s dismissal left Australia at 2/2 after the end of the third over, disappointing fans from both the countries and felt Warner’s retirement is near.

The #MenInBlue make early inroads with the red cherry in hand, putting pressure on the Aussies. 💪🏻 Who will give #TeamIndia their next breakthrough in the #TestByFire? Tune-in to the Mastercard #INDvAUS Test on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar. #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/aG6ddb0NsM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 9, 2023

Warner, who has been one of the favourites for the Indians, do not boast a great record in Tests in the country. In nine Test matches in India, Warner has scored 389 runs with a best of 71 not out.

Now it’s Mohammad Shami who hits the timbers and sent David Warner into the Pavilion! India Couldn’t have asked for a better start than this in #BGT. A full forced uprooting off stump! Beautiful sight to watch 😍#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/lPQrFOjGhL — Kiran Khedekar (@Kiran_Khedekar) February 9, 2023

Best view for a fast bowler is the way stump flying. What a delivery to dismiss David Warner🔥. Mohammad Shami at his very best. #INDvsAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy — Subham Karmakar (@ImSubham_13) February 9, 2023

David Warner bowled top of off-stump for 1 by Shami. 2-2. Diabolical start for #Australia in first three overs with new ball.. and that’s before the accepted threat of #India‘s spin comes on. Grim faces among the Australian team brains trust. #INDvAUS — Robert Smith (@OnyaDon) February 9, 2023

David Warner is the most overrated cricketer We’ve ever produced. Flat track bully. — L (@Loftus_Cheeky) February 9, 2023

Mr Cheat #DavidWarner gets out on Duck. He will spend rest of his time creating Tik Tok videos dancing to Indian songs. Sucking up is the only way he can get to play IPL. — Vikas Bhardwaj (@VikasBh00366814) February 9, 2023

The David Warner retirement tour. Sooner the better. — Justin Smith (@Bigjuzz) February 9, 2023

Earlier, Warner has announced he would be retiring from international cricket at the end of 2024 T20 World Cup. India will be playing four Tests against Australia, which will also determine the World Test Championship table.

