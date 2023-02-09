Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘David Warner’s Retirement Tour’ – Fans React After Australian Departs Cheaply Off Mohammed Shami

‘David Warner’s Retirement Tour’ – Fans React After Australian Departs Cheaply Off Mohammed Shami

In nine Test matches in India, Australian David Warner has scored 389 runs with a best of 71 not out.

Updated: February 9, 2023 11:33 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Mohammed Shami dismisses David Warner, Warner dismissal video, Warner video, David Warner dismissal, IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS recent updates, IND vs AUS Test series, IND vs AUS 1st Test, IND vs AUS Live scores, IND vs AUS live streaming, IND vs AUS live updates, IND vs AUS news, IND vs AUS Nagpur Test, India's playing Xi vs Australia, India playing XI vs AUS, IND vs AUS predicted XIs, IND vs AUS preview, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 news, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Updates, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 latest news, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Pics, India vs Australia Test Series, IND vs AUS Test Updates, IND vs AUS Test Preview, IND vs AUS Test Series Preview, IND vs AUS Test Series News, India vs Australia Test Updates, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Preview, IND vs AUS 1st test Preview, India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli,
Timbers fly in the air after David Warner was clean bowled by Mohammed Shami. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: David Warner poor run in Test cricket in India continued after the Australian opener was undone by a Mohammed Shami delivery in the third over on Day 1 of the first Test in Nagpur. The southpaw missed the line and length of the ball to see his off-stump flying.

Also Read:

Warner’s dismissal left Australia at 2/2 after the end of the third over, disappointing fans from both the countries and felt Warner’s retirement is near.

You may like to read

Warner, who has been one of the favourites for the Indians, do not boast a great record in Tests in the country. In nine Test matches in India, Warner has scored 389 runs with a best of 71 not out.

Earlier, Warner has announced he would be retiring from international cricket at the end of 2024 T20 World Cup. India will be playing four Tests against Australia, which will also determine the World Test Championship table.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 9, 2023 11:18 AM IST

Updated Date: February 9, 2023 11:33 AM IST

More Stories