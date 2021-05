With the Tokyo Olympics round the corner, Australian cricketer David Warner’s wife Candice is all set to turn commentator for the global event. Candice has been inducted into the broadcasting unit for the Olympics. Also Read - All members of Tokyo-Bound Indian Contingent Will be Vaccinated Before Departure: Indian Olympic Association

Candice is no stranger to being in front of the camera. She is one of the stars of the TV series SAS Australia. During the Olympics, Candice would commentate on men's and women's triathlons and open water swimming.

"I'll be doing the commentary for the men's and women's triathlons and the open water swimming," Candice was quoted as saying by 7news.com.au.

“I’m super excited because sport is my first love.”

Candice had been busy taking care of daughters — Indi, Isla and Ivy — for months while husband David Warner was busy with his cricket duties playing in England, UAE, India and venues across Australia over the past year since lockdown began.

Warner is expected to join his family later this week.

Candice, who is a retired ironwoman and surf lifesaver, has also made TV appearances including SAS Australia and Australia’s version of Hell’s Kitchen.

She has also won 20 Surf Life Saving national¬ medals and was also named NSW (New South Wales) Ironwoman Champion in 1999 and 2013 and Professional Series Coolum winner in 2012

(With IANS inputs)