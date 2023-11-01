Home

David Willey Announces Retirement Amid England’s Horror ODI World Cup 2023 Show

David Willey will retire from international cricket after ODI World Cup 2023. Defending champions England was unable to make the momentum in the marquee event.

New Delhi: England speedster David Willed has announced that this will be his last World Cup after this he will retire from International cricket. The 33-year-old batter is part of England’s squad in the ongoing tournament in India.

Willey made his ODI debut for England in 2015. He was immediately successful, taking 1/25 in his first match against Ireland. England pacer took his Twitter to announce his retirement from all forms of international cricket after finishing the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, however, he will play in domestic leagues like IPL.

“I never wanted this day to come. From a young boy, I’ve only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England. So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of International cricket at the end of the World Cup. I have worn the shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest. I’ve been very lucky to be a part of such an incredible white ball team with some of the best players in the world. I’ve made some special memories and great friends along the way and been through some very difficult times”tweeted Wiley.

“To my wife, two children, mum and dad, I wouldn’t have been able to follow my dreams without your sacrifice and unwavering support throughout. Thank you for sharing the special memories and picking up the pieces when l’ve fallen apart – I’m eternally grateful” added Wiley.

“I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket,

and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup. I’m sure everybody who knows me does not doubt that, whatever my involvement in the remainder of this campaign, I will give my everything and more! That’s the only way I know” Wiley concluded.

Defending champions England are currently struggling and on the last in the points table of the tournament and thier journey for semifinal has almost ended.

