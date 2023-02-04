Home

Davis Cup: India Lose To Denmark 2-3 In Playoff Tie; Relegated To World Group II

Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sumit Nagal won the only matches for India against Denmark, both in singles.

India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran defeated Elmer Moeller 6-4, 7-6(1). (Image: Twitter)

Hillerod: The Indian Davis Cup team was on Saturday relegated to the World Group II for the first time since the new format was launched in 2019 after losing the play-off tie 2-3 to Denmark, who were single-handedly carried by Holger Rune as the world no. 9 won three matches for the hosts.

The tie levelled at 1-1, India needed to win the doubles but the pair of Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna lost 2-6, 4-6 in just 65 minutes to the home team combo of Rune and Johannes Inglidsen.

The equation requiring India to win both the reverse singles to stay in World Group I, Nagal put a brave fight but lost 5-7, 3-6 in one hour and 37 minutes in the first reverse singles. That defeat gave Denmark an unassailable 1-3 lead and pushed India to World Group II.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran then took court in the dead rubber against Elmer Moeller and won 6-4, 7-6(1) in one hour and 39 minutes.

On Friday, Nagal had erased a one-set deficit to pip August Holmgren 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 27 minutes to make it 1-1 after Bhambri lost the opening singles 2-6, 2-6 to the rising teen sensation Rune. Bhambri has quit singles and now plays only doubles on tour.