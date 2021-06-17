ING-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test Day 2 Highlights

India-W vs England-W Updates: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of England Women vs India Women One-Off Test from County Ground, Bristol. See the latest England Women and India Women vs England Women Live Score Today, England Women vs India Women Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the Only Test between IND-W vs ENG-W from Bristol here. See the latest IND-W vs ENG-W, India Women vs England Women Only Test Live Score, IND-W vs ENG-W Only Test Live cricket updates here. India Women 187/5 at stumps on Day 2. India Women lost 5 wickets in a matter of 16 runs and 10 overs in what triggered a remarkable batting collapse. After both the openers, Shafali and Mandhana added 167 for the first wicket, the visitors lost their way with Shafali, Mandhana and Mithali all going in quick succession. Now add Punam Raut to that list as well. India Women lost half their side in reply to England’s 396 for 9 decl. Earlier, the second session didn’t quite start the way the Indians would have hoped for. Mithali Raj dropped a dolly as England continued to build on a good first innings total. Check India Women vs England Women Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score and Only Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India Women vs England Women Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - Mohammed Siraj Not in India's Playing XI For WTC Final vs New Zealand, Twitterverse Gutted

Live Updates

  • 11:05 PM IST

    That’s all. its stumps on Day 2. IND W finishes with 187/5 after 60 overs. They lost five wickets for last 20 runs. Shafali Verma had a debut to remember as she scored 95 (152) whereas Smriti Mandhana scored 78 (155). IND W trail by 209 runs. ENG W – 396/9 declare.

  • 11:02 PM IST

    This could be the last over of the day.

  • 11:01 PM IST

    Well well, Harmanpreet Kaur survives an LBW after she reviews.

  • 10:58 PM IST

    And the slide continues. IND W lose Punam Raut. She decides not to play at the ball and is trapped in front of the wickets. Goes for the review but ends up wasting it. What a comeback from England Women. IND W 183/5 (58.3 overs). Last 10 overs, 16 runs, 5 wickets.

  • 10:54 PM IST

    Harmanpreet Kaur comes into the middle to join Punam Raut.

  • 10:53 PM IST

    Oh no. India is losing wickets in a cluster here. Now skipper Mithali Raj is gone. Big wicket this for England. Loud appeal for a catch at forward short leg. The umpire gives it not out but England review and they get it in their favour. IND W 183/4 (58 overs)

  • 10:46 PM IST

    Last 10 overs, 22 runs, 3 wickets. So England has made a comeback in the last 45 minutes.

  • 10:45 PM IST

    One more gone. Shikha Pandey is dismissed. So India’s strategy of sending Pandey to close out the day doesn’t work. Captain Mithali Raj walks to the middle. IND W 181/3 (56.2 overs).

  • 10:40 PM IST

    GONE, Mandhana is dismissed now. One brings two for England. Two quick wickets for the hosts after a brilliant opening alliance of 167 runs. Mandhana tried to go for the big shot and it is a carbon copy of Shafali Verma’s dismissal. Shikha Pandey comes to the crease. IND W 179/2 (55 overs)

  • 10:37 PM IST