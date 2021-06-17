ING-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test Day 2 Highlights

India-W vs England-W Updates: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of England Women vs India Women One-Off Test from County Ground, Bristol. See the latest England Women and India Women vs England Women Live Score Today, England Women vs India Women Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the live cricket blog of the Only Test between IND-W vs ENG-W from Bristol here. See the latest IND-W vs ENG-W, India Women vs England Women Only Test Live Score, IND-W vs ENG-W Only Test Live cricket updates here. India Women 187/5 at stumps on Day 2. India Women lost 5 wickets in a matter of 16 runs and 10 overs in what triggered a remarkable batting collapse. After both the openers, Shafali and Mandhana added 167 for the first wicket, the visitors lost their way with Shafali, Mandhana and Mithali all going in quick succession. Now add Punam Raut to that list as well. India Women lost half their side in reply to England's 396 for 9 decl. Earlier, the second session didn't quite start the way the Indians would have hoped for. Mithali Raj dropped a dolly as England continued to build on a good first innings total. Check India Women vs England Women Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score and Only Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India Women vs England Women Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.