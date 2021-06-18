Day 2 Southampton Weather Forecast

After rain played spoilsport on the opening day of the much-awaited World Test Championship final on Friday at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, the second day is expected to be no different. There are predictions of rain on Day 2 of the Test as well. The temperature would be around the 18-20-degree-mark, while the humidity would be in the 80s. All in all, it could be another day that could disappoint fans. Also Read - LIVE IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Cricket Score Today Match Latest Updates, Day 1: Inspection at 7:30 PM IST; Rain Stops in Southampton

Here is how the weather forecast for Day 2 of the WTC final at Southampton looks like. Also Read - WTC Final: Dale Steyn on How he Would Bowl to Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson

The RESERVE DAY

The match will enter the reserve day only if the playing time could not be recovered in the five days of the Test. If the rain plays any spoilsport, the first priority will be to finish the game within five days by adding some extra overs to the gameplay if the conditions are suitable. The reserve day will not take place in case of completion of overs and at the same time match will end in a draw. Both teams will be declared as co-winners in that case and the reward money will be distributed equally. Also Read - VIDEO: Virat Kohli Giving Throwdowns, Batting Tips to Rohit Sharma Ahead of WTC Final is Unmissable

“In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day,” an ICC statement said.

The weather forecast for the upcoming days is indicating that there is a high chance that the match will go to the reserve day.

India vs New Zealand SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young