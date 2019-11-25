Kolkata did not disappoint as Eden Gardens witnessed an almost sell out for the three days of the historic Pink Ball Test which India won by an inning and 46 runs against Bangladesh on Sunday.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that he left no stone unturned to ensure that India not only finally played a Day-Night Test, but also organised it in a manner that was nothing short of a spectacle.

“Just take a look around (fans with their camera lights on to click pictures). Do you see this? Have you seen this in Test cricket? When was the last time you had a capacity crowd watching a Test match? Feels like it is a World Cup final,” the former India captain told IANS in an interview on Monday.

“Oh! It is an absolutely amazing feeling. Feels great. Look for yourself. It brings back memories of the 2001 Test match if you ask me. This is what Test cricket should be, packed stadiums,” he said.

The Day-Night Test generated such a buzz that even someone like a Rahul Dravid said he would have loved to be a part of Day-Night Tests? Ganguly’s joy knew no bounds. “It is very kind of him. Feels very good when your teammates compliment you. Coming from him, it is special. I am very happy. Yes, it is a very satisfying feeling,” he said.

Does he also miss being a part of the pink ball era? “You cannot say that as we have all had our time. When we were playing, the T20 had just come in and look at how it has spread and now this. So you cannot think that way,” he smiled.

Quizzed on what are his plans on playing with the pink ball to other venues, Ganguly decided to play the waiting game.

“Too early to talk of the future. We will all sit down and discuss the way ahead after this one. But just imagine the frenzy if you have teams like England, South Africa and Australia playing pink ball Tests against India. Think what the crowd will get to witness,” he pointed.

Ganguly heaped praise on captain Virat Kohli, who scored a century in the Pink-Ball Test. “Oh, he is just brilliant. What a knock. I have played alongside some of the best and he definitely belongs in that category. Just a pleasure to watch the consistency with which he scores runs. He is a run-machine,” he said.

India’s next challenge in Test cricket will be slightly tougher against New Zealand as India will be travelling to Kiwiland

“I will not compare this bowling attack with the ones in the past, but this is a very good attack. New Zealand are a good team. At home, in their own conditions, it will be challenging but I am hopeful Virat and the boys will do well there as well,” he said.

Do we see a Day-Night Test on the New Zealand tour now that India have experience of playing under lights against the pink ball? “Nothing is decided yet. We still have time for the New Zealand series. Let’s see,” he said.