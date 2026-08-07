Days after announcing retirement, Ajinkya Rahane joins THIS T20 league, he will play for…

Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket last week with over 8000 runs.

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Ajinkya Rahane announced retirement from international cricket last week. (Photo: IANS)

Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after a 15-year-long international career. Rahane, who was captain of Kolkata Knight Riders till IPL 2026 season, walked away from international cricket as well as the Indian Premier League. Rahane retired after scoring 5077 Test and 2962 ODI runs in his career sine making his debut in 2011.

Now, days after announcing his retirement, Rahane declared his return to T20 franchise cricket – this time in the newly-launched European T20 Premier League (ETPL). The 38-year-old for India cricketer has been signed up by Amsterdam Flames as their ‘marquee player’ for the inaugural edition of ETPL.

Rahane has joined Amsterdam Flames at a time when European cricket is entering an exciting new phase of development. His arrival underlines the franchise’s ambition to build a world-class brand while contributing meaningfully to the long-term growth of the sport.

With an international career spanning more than 190 appearances across formats, Rahane has consistently earned the respect of teammates, opponents and fans alike through his calm leadership, technical excellence and commitment to the game. His decision to join Amsterdam Flames reflects a belief that Europe represents one of cricket’s greatest opportunities for expansion and that experienced global players have an important role to play in helping accelerate that journey.

Former Australia captain and legend Steve Waugh is the co-founder and Chief Cricket Officer of the Amsterdam Flames. “Ajinkya Rahane represents everything you want in a professional cricketer—skill, resilience, humility and leadership. Throughout his career he has earned enormous respect across the cricket world, not only for his performances but for the way he has conducted himself on and off the field,” Waugh said.

“I’ve seen first-hand the composure and leadership he brings under pressure, and those qualities help shape winning cultures. His experience, leadership and character will be invaluable as we build Amsterdam Flames into one of Europe’s premier cricket clubs,” he added.

VIDEO | Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday joined Amsterdam Flames as a marquee player in the inaugural European T20 Premier League, hoping to make global impact through the opportunity that came to him the day he announced his international retirement. The tournament… pic.twitter.com/t2eYkhcwB7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 7, 2026

Speaking about joining Amsterdam Flames, Ajinkya Rahane said, “Cricket has given me so much, and I’ve always believed that players have a responsibility to leave the game stronger than they found it. Europe is entering an exciting phase and has the potential to become one of cricket’s most promising frontiers. What impressed me about Amsterdam Flames is the ambition to build something meaningful that creates a lasting impact both on and off the field.

“I’m excited to work alongside the management to build a successful franchise while helping inspire the next generation and strengthen cricket’s future across Europe,” he added.

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, co-owner of the ETPL, welcomed Rahane to the franchise league. “Ajinkya Rahane joining Steve Waugh’s Amsterdam Flames is a significant moment for both the franchise and the ETPL and another important milestone in our vision to accelerate the growth of cricket across Europe. Players of Ajinkya’s calibre not only raise the standard of the competition but also inspire and mentor the next generation of European cricketers. We are delighted to welcome him to the ETPL family,” Abhishek Bachchan said.

Rahane has scored 7968 runs in T20 cricket in 308 matches at an average of 30.29 with 2 hundreds and 56 fifties at a strike-rate of 126.77. He also scored 5367 runs in 212 matches in his IPL career at an average of 30.15 with 2 hundreds and 35 fifties at a strike-rate of 125.6.