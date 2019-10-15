Days after getting his Twitter handle back on track, former Australia allrounder Shane Watson’s Instagram account fell prey to hackers on Tuesday. The incident was brought to light in the afternoon when fans posted cryptic screenshots from Watson’s account.

Some of the posts on Watson’s Instagram account posted almost nude pictures of women while some posts had cryptic messages.

Here are some of the posts from Watson’s hacked account:

View this post on Instagram JOIN THE DISCORD IN THE BIO FOR FREE NUDES A post shared by @BRAVERY ON SNAP (@srwatson33) on Oct 15, 2019 at 1:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram @samanthaieas A post shared by @BRAVERY ON SNAP (@srwatson33) on Oct 15, 2019 at 1:05am PDT

View this post on Instagram JOIN THE DISCORD IN BIO A post shared by @BRAVERY ON SNAP (@srwatson33) on Oct 15, 2019 at 1:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram @samanthaieas free nudes A post shared by @BRAVERY ON SNAP (@srwatson33) on Oct 15, 2019 at 1:01am PDT

It looks like Watson is now the hot target for hackers. On Friday, his Twitter account was hacked. In addition to a series of objectionable tweets, his profile picture and name was also changed.

The hacked account was active for almost half-an-hour during which tweets included fat-shaming statements and racial slurs among others were posted.

Here are some of the tweets from the hacked account.

Watson was able to get his account back on track later in the day. “I am back!!!! Thanks so much to all of the guys and gals from Twitter who have helped me out to get back on track after some muppet hacked my account on Friday,” he wrote.

I am back!!!! Thanks so much to all of the guys and gals from Twitter who have helped me out to get back on track after some muppet hacked my account on Friday. #Iamback — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) October 13, 2019

The 38-year-old powerful batsman, who became a household name in Indian cricket for his exploits in Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), quit international cricket in 2016. In April this year, he retired from Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash League where he was captain of Sydney Thunder. Watson however will continue to play in select overseas tournaments.

Watson has played more than 700 international and domestic matches in total, scoring over 25,000 runs and claiming in excess of 600 wickets. He retired in 2016 as the No. 1 T20I all-rounder.