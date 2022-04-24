New Delhi: Ronaldo scored his 100th Premier League goal against Arsenal to become the first player in La Liga and Premier League to do so. With this, Ronaldo has also become the 4th Manchester United Player to complete 100 goals. Other names on the list are Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes. However, his goal could not help Man Utd to defeat Arsenal. Arsenal defeated Man Utd 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Also Read - Everything to Play For in Vital Premier League Weekend

Ronaldo broke the record just days after he and his wife Georgina Rodriguez announced the demise of one of their newborn twins. He skipped the match against Liverpool, the next day. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Liverpool Fans For Heart-Warming Gesture at Anfield

Emotional Celebration

To celebrate the goal, Ronaldo raised his left arm and pointed to the sky. The fans of the opposing side, rose to applaud when the timer hit the seventh minute, to show their solidarity with the Man Utd No. 7. Also Read - Viva Ronaldo—You’ll Never Walk Alone— Man United Lead Condolences as CR7 Misses Match After Death of his Baby Son

He also shared a picture of the celebration on his Instagram account.