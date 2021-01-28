DB vs BT Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DB vs BT at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the third and final match of Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, Bangla Tigers will take on Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Cuttack on Thursday. The Abu Dhabi T10 DB vs BT match will start at 10 PM IST – January 28. Bangla Tigers made it to the playoffs in the previous season, where they lost to the Deccan Gladiators in the eliminators, while Delhi Bulls missed out after reaching the super league stage of the tournament.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Bangla Tigers and Delhi Bulls will take place at 9.30 PM IST – January 28.

Time: 10 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

DB vs BT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Moores

Batters – Andre Fletcher (C), Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford

All-Rounders – Dwayne Bravo, Aryan Lakra (VC), Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers – Fidel Edwards, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

DB vs BT Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo (C), Waqas Maqsood, Fidel Edwards, Kashif Daud, Waqar Salamkheil.

Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles (WK), Andre Fletcher, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain (C), Chirag Suri, David Wiese, Rameez Shahzad, Aryan Lakra, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Mehidy Hasan-Miraz.

DB vs BT Squads

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Tom Abell, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo (C), Amad Butt, Waqas Maqsood, Ali Khan, Fidel Edwards, Sheraz Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Waqar Salamkheil and Nyeem Young.

Bangla Tigers: Tom Moores (WK), Johnson Charles (WK), Andre Fletcher, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain (C), Chirag Suri, Ravinderpal Singh, David Wiese, Karim Janat, Rameez Shahzad, Aryan Lakra, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Irfan, Mehidy Hasan-Miraz, George Garton, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Matheesha Pathirana.

