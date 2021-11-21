DB vs CB Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DB vs CB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 6 of Abu Dhabi T10 2021 tournament, Delhi Bulls will take on Chennai Braves at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. The Abu Dhabi T10 DB vs CB match will start at 7:30 PM IST – November 21. Delhi Bulls won their first two matches against Northern Warriors and Bangla Tigers. Eyeing their third straight win, they will take on Chennai Braves. Braves, on the other hand, battled extremely hard in their opening game against Deccan Gladiators but fell short of the target by 24 runs. Their bowlers couldn't do much against the likes of Tom Moores and Andre Russell.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Delhi Bulls and Chennai Braves will take place at 7 PM IST – November 21.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

DB vs CB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Shahzad

Batters – Sherfane Rutherford, Angelo Parera, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders – Ravi Bopara (C), Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Hafeez (VC)

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Munaf Patel, Fazal Haq

DB vs CB Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Romario Shepherd, Dwayne Bravo (C), Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Fazal Haq, Shiraz Ahmed.

Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka (C), Yusuf Pathan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Samiullah Shinwari, Curtis Campher, Khalid Shah, Munaf Patel.

DB vs CB Squads

Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka (C), Samiullah Shinwari, Yusuf Pathan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Curtis Campher, Munaf Patel, Khalid Shah, Toby Albert, Laxman Manjrekar, Roman Walker, Tion Webster, Mark Deyal.

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (C), Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed, Hafeez ur Rehman, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nyeem Young, Akeal Hosein, Gulbadin Naib, Ravi Rampaul, Devon Thomas, Luke Wright.

