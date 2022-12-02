Top Recommended Stories
DB vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Match 26: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Team Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:45 PM IST December 2 Fri
DB vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Match 26: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Team Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:45 PM IST December 2 Friday.
DB vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Match 26: Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and DB vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction, DB vs CB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, DB vs CB Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Team Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10. DB vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Match 26: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Team Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:45 PM IST December 2 Friday.
Also Read:
TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Team Team Delhi Bulls and Chennai Braves will take place at 7.15 PM IST – on December 2.
Time: 7:45 PM IST.
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
DB vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton
Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Dawid Malan, Tim David (vc)
All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Sikandar Raza, James Fuller, Imad Wasim
Bowlers: Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson, Patrick Dooley
DB vs CB Probable Playing XI
Delhi Bulls: Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dwayne Bravo (c), Tim David, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Ayaan Khan, Shiraz Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Chennai Braves: Daniel Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Carlos Brathwaite, James Fuller, Sikandar Raza (c), Ross Whiteley, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Olly Stone, Sam Cook, Adhitya Shetty, Patrick Dooley.
Check Dream11 Prediction/ DB Dream11 Team/ CB Dream11 Team/ Delhi Bulls Dream11 Player List/ Chennai Braves Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Abu Dhabi T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.