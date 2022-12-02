DB vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Match 26: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Team Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:45 PM IST December 2 Fri

DB vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Match 26: Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and DB vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction, DB vs CB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, DB vs CB Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Team Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10. DB vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Match 26: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Team Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:45 PM IST December 2 Friday.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Team Team Delhi Bulls and Chennai Braves will take place at 7.15 PM IST – on December 2.

Time: 7:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

DB vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Dawid Malan, Tim David (vc)

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Sikandar Raza, James Fuller, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson, Patrick Dooley

DB vs CB Probable Playing XI

Delhi Bulls: Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dwayne Bravo (c), Tim David, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Ayaan Khan, Shiraz Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Chennai Braves: Daniel Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Carlos Brathwaite, James Fuller, Sikandar Raza (c), Ross Whiteley, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Olly Stone, Sam Cook, Adhitya Shetty, Patrick Dooley.

