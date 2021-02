DB vs DG Dream11 Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s DB vs DG at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi: In match no. 15 of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Delhi Bulls will take on Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Monday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali DB vs DG match will start at 11 PM IST – February 1. The excitement of the T10 cricket continues with Abu Dhabi league. Kieron Pollard’s Gladiators will lock horns with Bopara’s Bulls in teh crucial contest in the league. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and DB vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, DB vs DG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, DB vs DG Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10. Also Read - TAD vs QAL Dream11 Team Hints, Fantasy Cricket Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars at Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 7:45 PM IST January 30 Saturday

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 toss between Delhi Bulls and Deccan Gladiators will take place at 09:30 PM IST. Also Read - Kieron Pollard Dead? Fake Video on Youtube Goes Viral of Car Accident Making False Claims About West Indies Cricketer

Time: 11:00 PM IST Also Read - DG vs TAD Dream11 Team Predictions For Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Match 6: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 10:00 PM IST January 29 Friday

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

DB vs DG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Azam Khan, Mohammad Shahzad

Batsmen – Cameron Delport, Evin Lewis (C), Ravi Bopara

All-rounders – Mohammad Nabi, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard (VC)

Bowlers – Zahoor Khan, A Khan, Fidel Edwards

DB vs DG Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Sheraz Ahmad.

Deccan Gladiators: Azam Khan, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Cameron Delport, Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard (c), Imran Tahir, Aaron Summers, Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul.

DB vs DG Squads

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Sheraz Ahmad, Nyeem Young, Waqar Salamkheil, Khalid Shah, Tom Abell, Kashif Daud, Amad Butt.

Deccan Gladiators: Azam Khan, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Cameron Delport, Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard (c), Imran Tahir, Aaron Summers, Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Zeeshan Zameer, Hafeez ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Anwar Ali, Hamdan Tahir, Yasir Kaleem

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DG Dream11 Team/ DB Dream11 Team/ Delhi Bulls Dream11 Player List/ Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Abu Dhabi T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.