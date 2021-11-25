DB vs NW Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s DB vs NW at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 16 of Abu Dhabi T10 2021 tournament, Delhi Bulls will take on Northern Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday. The Abu Dhabi T10 DB vs NW match will start at 9:30 PM IST – November 25. Delhi Bulls have won three out of their five matches. On the other hand, Northern Warriors have managed to win only one of their five matches. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and DB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, DB vs NW Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, DB vs NW Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.Also Read - Mohammad Amir Lists Down Reasons For Every Bowler To Play T10 Format

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Delhi Bulls and Northern Warriors will take place at 9 PM IST – November 25. Also Read - NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters at Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 25 Thursday

Time: 9:30 PM IST. Also Read - DG vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Abu Dhabi T10: Captain, Vice-captain, Playing 11s For Today's Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers, Team News For Match 15 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:30 PM IST November 25 Thursday

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

DB vs NW My Dream11 Team

Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Joshua Little, Dominic Drakes, Samit Patel, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Luke Wright, Imran Tahir.

Captain: Rovman Powell, Vice-Captain: Romario Shepherd.

DB vs NW Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Bulls: Dwayne Bravo (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Luke Wright, Eoin Morgan, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Mohammad Hafeez, Ravi Rampaul, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed.

Northern Warriors: Rovman Powell (c), Kennar Lewis (wk), Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Umair Ali, Ross Whiteley, Abhimanyu Mithun, Joshua Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas.

DB VS NW Squads

Deccan Bulls: Ravi Rampaul, Adil Rashid, Sherfane Rutherford, Rilee Roscoe Rossouw, Dominic Drakes, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Shiraz Ahmed, Hafeez-Ur-Rehman, Nyeem Young, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas, Romario Shepherd, Sohaib Maqsood, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gulbadin Naib.

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Gareth Delany, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Samit Patel, Kaunain Abbas, Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Chris Jordan, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Joshua Little, Abdul Shakoor, Mark Watt, Ross Whiteley, Upul Tharanga, Yo Mahesh.