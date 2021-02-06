DB vs NW Dream11 Team Predictions Alubond Abu Dhabi T10

Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DB vs NW at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no.9 of Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, Northern Warriors will take on Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Cuttack on Saturday. The Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 DB vs NW match will start at 9.30 PM IST – February 6. After 28 matches in Abu Dhabi T10 League, Delhi Bulls and Northern Warriors have emerged as the top two teams of the competition. Bulls have been a class apart, and almost each of their players has made match-winning contributions at some stage during their season. Northern Warriors, on the other hand, have played some excellent cricket and have made it to the final after defeating Team Abu Dhabi. Here is the Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and DB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, DB vs NW Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, DB vs NW Probable XIs Alubond Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – Alubond Abu Dhabi T10.

TOSS: The Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Delhi Bulls and Northern Warriors will take place at 9 PM IST – February 6.

Time: 9.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

DB vs NW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters – Waseem Muhammad, Evin Lewis (C), Ravi Bopara, Rovman Powell

All-Rounders – Fabien Allen (VC), Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers – Fidel Edwards, Junaid Siddique, Nyeem Young

DB vs NW Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Abell, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (C), Fidel Edwards, Nyeem Young, Waqas Maqsood, Sheraz Ahmad.

Northern Warriors: Nicholas Pooran (WK & C), Lendl Simmons, Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Waseem Muhammad, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana, Wayne Parnell, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique.

DB vs NW Squads

Northern Warriors: Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (C&WK), Rovman Powell, Waheed Ahmed, Rayad Emrit, Fabien Allen, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique, Maheesh Theekshana, Ansh Tandon, Sujeet Parbatani, Kjorn Ottley, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nuwan Pradeep, Aamer Yamin, Waseem Muhammad.

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Dwayne Bravo, Kashif Daud, Amad Butt, Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan, Nyeem Young, Waqar Salamkheil, Waqas Maqsood, Khalid Shah, Tom Abell, Sheraz Ahmad.

