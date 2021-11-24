DB vs TAD Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DB vs TAD at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 13 of Abu Dhabi T10 2021 tournament, Delhi Bulls will take on Team Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. The Abu Dhabi T10 DB vs TAD match will start at 7:30 PM IST – November 24. Delhi Bulls have won 3 out of their 4 matches. On the other hand Team Abu Dhabi have won all of their 4 matches so far. TAD is at the top of the table and DB are placed at 3rd spot. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and DB vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, DB vs TAD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, DB vs TAD Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Delhi Bulls and Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 7 PM IST – November 24.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

DB vs TAD My Dream11 Team

Phil Salt, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Rilee Rossouw, Sherfane Rutherford, Liam Livingstone, James Overton, Mohd. Hafeez, Adil Rashid, Fidel Edwards, Danny Briggs.

Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Phil Salt.

DB vs TAD Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Bulls: Rahmatullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Hafeez, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dominic Drakes, Ravi Rampaul, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed.

Team Abu Dhabi: Philip Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin Ingram, Chris Benjamin, Jamie Overton, Ahmed Daniyal, Danny Briggs, Fidel Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell, Naveen-ul-Haq.

DB VS TAD Squads

Deccan Bulls: Ravi Rampaul, Adil Rashid, Sherfane Rutherford, Rilee Roscoe Rossouw, Dominic Drakes, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Shiraz Ahmed, Hafeez-Ur-Rehman, Nyeem Young, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas, Romario Shepherd, Sohaib Maqsood, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gulbadin Naib.

Team Abu Dhabi: Liam Livingstone, Chris Gayle, Marchant De Lange, Colin Ingram, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Obed McCoy, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Naveen Ul Haq, Fidel Edwards, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Faraazzudin, Ahmad Daniyal, Chris Benjamin.