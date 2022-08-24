DB vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 Fantasy Hints

Time – August 24, 4 PM & 6 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

DB vs VG Dream11 Team

N Rasik Patel, A Dhaly, G Gupta, N Pavaluru, M Oweis, M Raheel, J Khan, R Palaniappan, O Ahamed, M Ahmadzai, K Sahasranaman

DB vs VG Probable Playing XI

Dusseldorf Blackcaps: Naresh Pavaluru (wk), Alom Dhaly, Vinit Joshi, Surya Subramanian, Rubesh Palaniappan, Muhammad Oweis, Dhamodharan Madanagopal, Krishnan Sahasranaman, Mezeyn Kamal, Kamran Khan, Arif Jamal.

VfB Gelsenkirchen: Niraj Rasik Patel (wk), Jamshed Khan, Muhammad Raheel, Oacoroni Ahamed, Gaurav Gupta, Kashif Shahab, Venkatraman Ganesan, Sanil Bahtia, Karthik Suresh, Majeed Ahmadzai, Abdul Jalili.