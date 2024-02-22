Home

DC IPL Schedule 2024: Delhi Capitals, Match Dates, Player List, Stadiums, Venue, Time Table

Here is the complete schedule of Delhi Capitals (DC) for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

DC IPL Schedule 2024: Delhi Capitals will start the hunt of their maiden IPL title in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League from 23rd March as they take on Punjab Kings in Mohali. Their second game will be up against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, on 28th March. Their third game will be against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on 31st March in Vizag and the fourth and final game as per the first 15 days schedule will be against KKR on 3rd April.

Delhi have a strong side as they managed to rope in players like Harry Brook and Tristan Stubbs for good prices and they already had a prominent side that will be happy with the likely return of the dynamic Rishabh Pant.

List of Players Bought By Delhi Capitals In IPL Auction 2024

Harry Brook (Rs 4 cr), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 50 lakhs), Ricky Bhui (Rs 20 lakh), Kumar Kushagra (Rs 7.2 cr), Rashik Dar (Rs 20 lakh), Jhye Richardson (Rs 5 cr), Sumit Kumar (Rs 1 cr), Shai Hope (Rs 75 lakh), Swastik Chhikara (Rs 20 lakh)

Delhi Capitals’ List of Retained Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull

