DC Players’ Bats, Other Equipments Worth Lakhs Stolen Ahead of IPL 2023 Game vs KKR; Investigation Underway

IPL 2023: 16 bats, pads, shoes, thigh-pads, and gloves were stolen from the Delhi Capitals players’ kit bags once they arrived in the capital on Sunday.

Misery continues for Delhi Capitals in this Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023). (Image: Delhi Capitals Twitter)

Delhi: In what would come as a shocking piece of development for Delhi Capitals, their players’ bats and other equipment worth lakhs has been stolen. While the investigation is underway, this development has stunned many DC players. An Indian Express report suggests 16 bats, pads, shoes, thigh-pads, and gloves were stolen from the Delhi Capitals players’ kit bags once they arrived in the capital on Sunday from Bangalore.

“All of them were shocked when they heard that everyone had lost something or the other from their kit bags. This is the first time such an incident has happened and the matter was soon raised to the logistics department, police and later at the airport. The investigation is on,” a source in Delhi Capitals confirmed.

