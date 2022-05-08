Mumbai: Delhi Capitals camp has been struck with COVID-19 yet again after a net bowler of the franchise tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second instance where DC players have been forced to go into isolation. Even before the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi players were instructed to keep a safe distance from the opposition players.Also Read - IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB, Live Cricket Score: Hyderabad Up Against Bangalore As Fight For Playoffs Gets Tough

"One net bowler tested positive today morning in test. Players have been asked to stay in rooms," IPL sources said hours ahead of their Sunday's match against Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play against CSK in the day's second match, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Sources said a fresh round of testing took place on Sunday morning with all members of the contingent confined to their rooms.

Earlier in the season, six members of the franchise including physio Patrick Farhart, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, keeper-batter Tim Seifert and three other non-playing members had tested positive for the virus.

The Capitals’ matches against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, originally scheduled to be played in Pune, were also moved to Mumbai.

As per the IPL protocol, Delhi Capitals will have to undergo another round of testing and till then all members will have to be isolated in their rooms.

Due to a new COVID positive case, there is uncertainity regarding the match which is scheduled to happen today at the D.Y. Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, nothing official has been said about it and the players from both sides will wish for the match to go ahead as per the schedule.