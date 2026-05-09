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DC skipper Axar Patel achieves new low in IPL 2026, Becomes the batter with the 2nd lowest...

DC skipper Axar Patel achieves new low in IPL 2026, Becomes the batter with the 2nd lowest…

Axar Patel has now become the captain with the 2nd lowest batting average in a single IPL season. Remember, he is an all-rounder but this list majorly consists of captains who are bowlers. The only other batsman to be present here is former England and KKR skipper Eoin Morgan who averaged (3rd lowest) 11.08 in the 2021 season

Axar Patel heading to the dressing room after getting out against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 match number 48

It has been a forgetful season for Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals, who suffered their latest (7th) defeat of the 2026 edition at the hands of 3-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 51 last night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The franchise has indeed hit a major low yet again but their captain Axar Patel has also created an unwanted batting record.

Having been handed the captaincy reign two years ago after the departure of Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel hasn’t really been able to make an impact whatsoever. He has been a great servant of the Indian national team but the same cannot be said when it comes to performing for DC in the IPL, especially this season.

Not only is he being criticized for his lack of tactical ability and leadership qualities but also for his own batting performances. Take last night’s match against KKR as an example. In a situation when the team needed him the most, Axar played 22 balls and scored only 11 runs with none of them being a boundary.

Although he wasn’t the only one in the batting line-up that faltered but as the captain of the team, Axar should have taken responsibility, a quality that has gone missing this year. With Delhi suffering their 7th defeat of the season in their 11th outing, questions should be raised at the team management as well. The North Indian franchise don’t even have a slim chance of making it to the play-offs now.

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In fact, Delhi would be very lucky if they even pick up a win in their remaining three matches, which are all against in-form oppositions. DC are still searching for their first top 4 finish since reaching the finale in 2021 where they lost to the Mumbai Indians.

We could also see a number of changes to the squad next year but as of now, Delhi’s fans will be desperate to see their franchise get back to winning ways and at least conclude the season on a high.

Axar Patel registers 2nd lowest batting average in an IPL season

Axar Patel has now become the captain with the 2nd lowest batting average in a single IPL season. Remember, he is an all-rounder but this list majorly consists of captains who are bowlers. The only other batsman to be present here is former England and KKR skipper Eoin Morgan who averaged (3rd lowest) 11.08 in the 2021 season.

Above him is Axar Patel, averaging 6.28 after playing more than 7 innings this season. The list is spearheaded by the late Shane Warne with an average of 2 during the 2010 season. Harbhajan Singh (12,00 in 2012) and Ravichandran Ashwin (12.75 in 2018) are 4th and 5th.

When is Delhi Capitals’ next IPL 2026 match?

Delhi will be taking on the Punjab Kings in their next match on Monday, May 11 at the scenic Dharamshala Stadium in Himachal Pradesh.

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